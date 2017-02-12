Willie Nelson wins his eighth Grammy, for Gershwin tribute album
Willie Nelson decided to record "Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin" after the Library of Congress awarded him the prestigious Gershwin Prize in 2015. It was clearly a good call: On Sunday, that record earned Nelson his eighth Grammy Award, in the Traditional Pop Vocal Album category.
