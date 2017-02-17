What Were They Smoking? Safer Arizona Leaders Admit 2018 Pot Initiative Flawed
Organizers of a campaign to legalize marijuana in 2018 acknowledged on Friday that the initiative they filed with the state this week has key flaws that need changing. Worse, the foul-up helps show how tough it will be for the volunteers and die-hard cannabis lovers behind the effort to actually put something on the ballot.
