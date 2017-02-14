What are those little gold trumpet pl...

What are those little gold trumpet players on top of all those churches?

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

What are those little gold trumpet players on top of all those churches? Only in Arizona: Angel Moroni statues symbolize the preaching of the gospel for members of the Mormon faith Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2lLw3nl A crane prepares to hoist the Angel Moroni statue to the top of the Tucson temple under construction last July.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Meet Ava, Arizona Snowbowl's new avalanche resc... Sun Nice News 1
News Permit for mine that could threaten jaguar El J... Sun Bios Incube Kicks... 1
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Sun okiady 2
News Defeated Arpaio has no regrets about immigratio... Feb 10 okiady 19
Thank you Arizona Feb 10 okiady 1
America Last Feb 9 GMoney 3
News Arizonans Have Been Googling "How To Emigrate T... Feb 9 william 3
See all Arizona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Al Franken
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,071 • Total comments across all topics: 278,850,860

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC