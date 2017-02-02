Vote for it or money goes away: Arizona lawmakers put $211M in school 'desegregation funding' in crosshairs Parents and educators fume as bill advances: 'Thanks for screwing the schools.' Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2k2blhO Mandatory recess for all: House Bill 2082 would require all Arizona district and charter schools to give their students in kindergarten through fifth grade at least 50 minutes of free-play recess time each day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.