Vote for it or money goes away: Arizo...

Vote for it or money goes away: Arizona lawmakers put $211M in school ...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Vote for it or money goes away: Arizona lawmakers put $211M in school 'desegregation funding' in crosshairs Parents and educators fume as bill advances: 'Thanks for screwing the schools.' Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2k2blhO Mandatory recess for all: House Bill 2082 would require all Arizona district and charter schools to give their students in kindergarten through fifth grade at least 50 minutes of free-play recess time each day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) Thu sdofaz 193,121
the us constitution Wed okiady 1
News ADOT: Reversible lanes could minimize congestio... Jan 28 Taylorcrzy 1
News School choice leaders, governor to gather at Ca... Jan 28 Punk Horrid In Lo... 1
News Arizonans organize, march in protest of Preside... Jan 27 okiady 4
Trump to be beaten by a woman Jan 27 okiady 2
News Motorcycle helmet bill fails in Arizona House c... Jan 19 American Citizen 1 1
See all Arizona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. American Idol
  3. NASA
  4. Gunman
  5. Fort Hood
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,064 • Total comments across all topics: 278,518,912

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC