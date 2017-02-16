Veterans Voice: Bill would increase military pay tax exemption Passage would stand to draw more recent military retirees to Arizona Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2llh5r5 It will increase the income tax exemption for military retirees over the years and eventually eliminate all military retirement pay from taxation by the State of Arizona. This proposal will draw 40ish-year-old military retirees to Arizona.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.