Undocumented Arizona woman detained in display of Trump order
Demonstrations erupted after officials detained an undocumented Arizona woman who has lived in the country for over two decades - and immigration advocates are slamming the move as a worrisome sign of President Trump's executive order. Guadalupe Garcia de Rayos migrated to the U.S. from Mexico when she was only 14, according to a press release from immigration advocacy group Puente Arizona.
