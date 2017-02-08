Undocumented Arizona woman detained i...

Undocumented Arizona woman detained in display of Trump order

Demonstrations erupted after officials detained an undocumented Arizona woman who has lived in the country for over two decades - and immigration advocates are slamming the move as a worrisome sign of President Trump's executive order. Guadalupe Garcia de Rayos migrated to the U.S. from Mexico when she was only 14, according to a press release from immigration advocacy group Puente Arizona.

