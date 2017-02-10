UA Phoenix medical school preparing f...

UA Phoenix medical school preparing for accreditation visit

Officials at the University of Arizona's college of medicine in Phoenix say they've practiced and prepared for an upcoming key step in the process of being accorded full accreditation. A medical education committee will make a site visit to the college in downtown Phoenix late this month to evaluate the college.

