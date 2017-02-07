Tucson Electric asked to evaluate pos...

Tucson Electric asked to evaluate possible closure of NSG

10 hrs ago

Arizona Corporation Commissioner Andy Tobin is proposing that Tucson Electric Power evaluate how the potential closing of the Navajo Generating Station will impact customers. Tobin filed an amendment to the docket concerning TEP's rate case, which will be heard Wednesday in Tucson by the Corporation Commission.

