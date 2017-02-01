Trump's first days: For many in Arizona, it doesn't get any...
Across the massive mall parking lot from the Red Lobster, Rush Limbaugh's radio show blared from the speakers of a silver sedan, idling near Party City with its windows down. The nominal topic Monday was the alleged liberal assault on NFL quarterback Tom Brady, but Limbaugh had long since moved on: to a border wall, suspicions of nationwide protests and President Donald Trump's response to the threat posed by foreigners.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|40 min
|okiady
|193,120
|the us constitution
|8 hr
|okiady
|1
|ADOT: Reversible lanes could minimize congestio...
|Jan 28
|Taylorcrzy
|1
|School choice leaders, governor to gather at Ca...
|Jan 28
|Punk Horrid In Lo...
|1
|Arizonans organize, march in protest of Preside...
|Jan 27
|okiady
|4
|Trump to be beaten by a woman
|Jan 27
|okiady
|2
|Motorcycle helmet bill fails in Arizona House c...
|Jan 19
|American Citizen 1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC