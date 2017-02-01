Trump's first days: For many in Arizo...

Trump's first days: For many in Arizona, it doesn't get any...

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Across the massive mall parking lot from the Red Lobster, Rush Limbaugh's radio show blared from the speakers of a silver sedan, idling near Party City with its windows down. The nominal topic Monday was the alleged liberal assault on NFL quarterback Tom Brady, but Limbaugh had long since moved on: to a border wall, suspicions of nationwide protests and President Donald Trump's response to the threat posed by foreigners.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) 40 min okiady 193,120
the us constitution 8 hr okiady 1
News ADOT: Reversible lanes could minimize congestio... Jan 28 Taylorcrzy 1
News School choice leaders, governor to gather at Ca... Jan 28 Punk Horrid In Lo... 1
News Arizonans organize, march in protest of Preside... Jan 27 okiady 4
Trump to be beaten by a woman Jan 27 okiady 2
News Motorcycle helmet bill fails in Arizona House c... Jan 19 American Citizen 1 1
See all Arizona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,832 • Total comments across all topics: 278,468,747

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC