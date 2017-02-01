Trump's first days: For many in Arizona, it doesn't get any...

Across the massive mall parking lot from the Red Lobster, Rush Limbaugh's radio show blared from the speakers of a silver sedan, idling near Party City with its windows down. The nominal topic Monday was the alleged liberal assault on NFL quarterback Tom Brady, but Limbaugh had long since moved on: to a border wall, suspicions of nationwide protests and President Donald Trump's response to the threat posed by foreigners.

