Tribes expect job losses after closure of Navajo coal plant

13 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

Communities on the Navajo and Hopi Nations are bracing for what they say will be devastating economic fallout after the owners of a coal-fired power plant in Arizona decided to close the location. The decision announced Monday to close the Navajo Generating Station in 2019 could lead to the loss of hundreds of jobs, including at a coal mine that supplies fuel for the plant.

