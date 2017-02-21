Top Five Issues to Watch in Arizona Water Law
One wet season cannot overcome the water deficit in reservoirs along the Colorado River caused by the prolonged drought. While the intensity of the drought in California has lessened and Arizona has also received substantial winter storms this year, Lake Mead on which both California and Arizona depend is still less than half full.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fox and 20th Century Fox
|Mon
|Melo
|1
|Who are you voting for in the Arizona Governor ... (Nov '14)
|Feb 17
|GuyFromTexas
|9
|Willie Nelson wins his eighth Grammy, for Gersh...
|Feb 14
|God Bless Willie ...
|2
|Meet Ava, Arizona Snowbowl's new avalanche resc...
|Feb 12
|Nice News
|1
|Permit for mine that could threaten jaguar El J...
|Feb 12
|Bios Incube Kicks...
|1
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 12
|okiady
|2
|Defeated Arpaio has no regrets about immigratio...
|Feb 10
|okiady
|19
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC