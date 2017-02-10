The Latest: No "Draconian moves" on sanctuary cities: Kelly

Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly speaks at news conference as vehicles enter the United States from Mexico at the San Ysidro Port of Entry, Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, in San Diego. Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly speaks at news conference as vehicles enter the United States from Mexico at the San Ysidro Port of Entry, Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, in San Diego.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.