The Latest: No "Draconian moves" on sanctuary cities: Kelly
Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly speaks at news conference as vehicles enter the United States from Mexico at the San Ysidro Port of Entry, Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, in San Diego. Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly speaks at news conference as vehicles enter the United States from Mexico at the San Ysidro Port of Entry, Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, in San Diego.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Defeated Arpaio has no regrets about immigratio...
|15 hr
|okiady
|19
|Thank you Arizona
|19 hr
|okiady
|1
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Fri
|Taylor
|1
|America Last
|Thu
|GMoney
|3
|Arizonans Have Been Googling "How To Emigrate T...
|Thu
|william
|3
|Phoenix to consider joining cities with sanctua...
|Wed
|davy
|7
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Wed
|Everybody has a c...
|193,130
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC