Survey: San Luis has lowest average credit card debt

Consumers in this city show responsible spending habits and judicious use of "plastic money," according to a WalletHub survey that places San Luis at the top of the list among cities with lowest credit card debt. In 2016, the average debt among credit card users in San Luis was $2,880, the lowest among among 2,537 cities that were part of the consumer finance website's study.

