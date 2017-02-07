Submit a Clever Highway Sign Warning
The Arizona Department of Transportation is opening up their highway information signs to a little contest. They are inviting people to submit their own funny, clever, thought provoking warning message to be used on highways throughout The Grand Canyon State.
