If Arizona loses all Affordable Care Act funding funneled to the health-care sector, it could cost the state economy $5 billion and 62,000 jobs. Study: $5 billion, 62,000 Arizona jobs at risk if 'Obamacare' repealed If Arizona loses all Affordable Care Act funding funneled to the health-care sector, it could cost the state economy $5 billion and 62,000 jobs.

