Study: $5 billion, 62,000 Arizona job...

Study: $5 billion, 62,000 Arizona jobs at risk if 'Obamacare' repealed

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

If Arizona loses all Affordable Care Act funding funneled to the health-care sector, it could cost the state economy $5 billion and 62,000 jobs. Study: $5 billion, 62,000 Arizona jobs at risk if 'Obamacare' repealed If Arizona loses all Affordable Care Act funding funneled to the health-care sector, it could cost the state economy $5 billion and 62,000 jobs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Arizonans Have Been Googling "How To Emigrate T... 8 hr okiady 2
News Phoenix to consider joining cities with sanctua... 10 hr davy 7
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) 12 hr Everybody has a c... 193,130
News Vote for it or money goes away: Arizona lawmake... Feb 4 Predator Harm In ... 1
America Last Feb 3 Muslim Brotherhood 1
the us constitution Feb 1 okiady 1
News ADOT: Reversible lanes could minimize congestio... Jan 28 Taylorcrzy 1
See all Arizona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Gunman
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,639 • Total comments across all topics: 278,695,929

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC