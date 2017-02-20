States in US West mark 75th anniversary of internment order
States in the American West are marking the 75th anniversary of the signing of Executive Order 9066 by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt that forced 120,000 Japanese immigrants and Japanese-Americans into internment camps. Most were from Oregon, California and Washington state.
