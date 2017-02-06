Spaceship in the Arizona desert
Arizona drivers traveling from Phoenix and Tucson along I-10 are noticing a peculiar sight for the desert. Artist Jack Millard repurposed an abandoned cement mixer to look like a spacecraft had crashed in the Casa Grande field.
