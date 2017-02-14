South Dakota tries to limit outsiders' money in initiatives
Top South Dakota Republicans are moving to stem the flow of out-of-state money into its ballot question campaigns after millions of dollars poured in last fall seeking to influence a long list of voter initiatives. An amendment to South Dakota's bill set to be considered in committee Wednesday would limit ballot question campaigns to $100,000 in out-of-state contributions per general election cycle.
