Arizona's Department of Child Safety will soon make caseworkers obtain a court order in most situations before taking children from their families. Soon judges, not Arizona Department of Child Safety alone, could decide when to take children from families Arizona's Department of Child Safety will soon make caseworkers obtain a court order in most situations before taking children from their families.
