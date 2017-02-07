Sonoran Hot Reads: Paul Magloire slotted in fourth round of NFL mock draft
After having a successful week at the East-West Shrine Game, former Arizona Wildcats linebacker Paul Magloire Jr. is starting to get a bit more national recognition. Matt Miller of Bleacher Report put out a complete, seven-round mock draft , and has Magloire getting selected in the fourth round by the Cincinnati Bengals .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arizona Desert Swarm.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|8 hr
|Natchez
|193,127
|Phoenix to consider joining cities with sanctua...
|Mon
|okiady
|4
|Vote for it or money goes away: Arizona lawmake...
|Feb 4
|Predator Harm In ...
|1
|America Last
|Feb 3
|Muslim Brotherhood
|1
|the us constitution
|Feb 1
|okiady
|1
|ADOT: Reversible lanes could minimize congestio...
|Jan 28
|Taylorcrzy
|1
|School choice leaders, governor to gather at Ca...
|Jan 28
|Punk Horrid In Lo...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC