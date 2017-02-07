Sonoran Hot Reads: Paul Magloire slot...

Sonoran Hot Reads: Paul Magloire slotted in fourth round of NFL mock draft

After having a successful week at the East-West Shrine Game, former Arizona Wildcats linebacker Paul Magloire Jr. is starting to get a bit more national recognition. Matt Miller of Bleacher Report put out a complete, seven-round mock draft , and has Magloire getting selected in the fourth round by the Cincinnati Bengals .

