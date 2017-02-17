Shock-and-awe migrant crackdown requires articulation of a plan
If President Donald Trump truly wants to conduct mass arrests and deportations of undocumented migrants in this country, there's little secret where they're hiding. He merely needs to direct Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers to sweep through the nation's vast chicken farms, restaurant kitchens, or fruit and vegetable fields of California to net hundreds of thousands of migrants working here illegally.
