Sedona synagogue welcomes ADL regional director

The Jewish Community of Sedona and the Verde Valley will host Carlos Galindo-Elvira, the Arizona regional director of the Anti-Defamation League, at a free Hot Topics lunch and learn 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at the synagogue, 100 Meadowlark Drive, Sedona. Galindo-Elvira that ADL's priority areas in Arizona are anti-Semitism, voter protection, immigration reform and the LGBT community.

