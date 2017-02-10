Sedona synagogue welcomes ADL regional director

Sedona synagogue welcomes ADL regiona...

The Jewish Community of Sedona and the Verde Valley will host Carlos Galindo-Elvira, the Arizona regional director of the Anti-Defamation League, at a free Hot Topics lunch and learn 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at the synagogue, 100 Meadowlark Drive, Sedona. Galindo-Elvira that ADL's priority areas in Arizona are anti-Semitism, voter protection, immigration reform and the LGBT community.

