Sean Spicer: Trump May Crack Down on Recreational Pot; Arizona Industry 'Thrilled'
Spicer's statements at a White House news conference seemed to foreshadow a crackdown on state-legal marijuana operations, while drawing a distinction between medicinal- and adult-use programs. President Donald Trump has said previously he believes in medical marijuana "100 percent" and in states' rights.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fox and 20th Century Fox
|Feb 20
|Melo
|1
|Who are you voting for in the Arizona Governor ... (Nov '14)
|Feb 17
|GuyFromTexas
|9
|Willie Nelson wins his eighth Grammy, for Gersh...
|Feb 14
|God Bless Willie ...
|2
|Meet Ava, Arizona Snowbowl's new avalanche resc...
|Feb 12
|Nice News
|1
|Permit for mine that could threaten jaguar El J...
|Feb 12
|Bios Incube Kicks...
|1
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 12
|okiady
|2
|Defeated Arpaio has no regrets about immigratio...
|Feb 10
|okiady
|19
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC