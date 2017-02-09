Scottsdale man indicted in wire fraud using 'snowshoe spamming'
Scottsdale man indicted in wire fraud using 'snowshoe spamming' A Scottsdale man is accused of sending "well over a million" spam messages across the globe. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2kTN1lP A Scottsdale man is facing 10 counts of wire fraud in federal court after officials alleged he used several email addresses to send "well over a million" spam messages across the globe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|America Last
|10 hr
|GMoney
|3
|Arizonans Have Been Googling "How To Emigrate T...
|23 hr
|william
|3
|Phoenix to consider joining cities with sanctua...
|Wed
|davy
|7
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Wed
|Everybody has a c...
|193,130
|Vote for it or money goes away: Arizona lawmake...
|Feb 4
|Predator Harm In ...
|1
|the us constitution
|Feb 1
|okiady
|1
|ADOT: Reversible lanes could minimize congestio...
|Jan 28
|Taylorcrzy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC