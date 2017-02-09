Scottsdale man indicted in wire fraud using 'snowshoe spamming' A Scottsdale man is accused of sending "well over a million" spam messages across the globe. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2kTN1lP A Scottsdale man is facing 10 counts of wire fraud in federal court after officials alleged he used several email addresses to send "well over a million" spam messages across the globe.

