School voucher expansion bill up for final vote

Winter Storm Warning issued February 27 at 3:05AM MST expiring February 28 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Apache, Coconino, Navajo Winter Storm Warning issued February 27 at 3:05AM MST expiring February 28 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Coconino Winter Weather Advisory issued February 27 at 3:05AM MST expiring February 28 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Apache, Coconino, Navajo Winter Weather Advisory issued February 27 at 3:05AM MST expiring February 28 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Coconino Winter Storm Watch issued February 26 at 2:39AM MST expiring February 28 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Apache, Coconino, Navajo, Yavapai Parents are keeping a close eye on a bill that is heading to a final vote in the Arizona State Senate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.