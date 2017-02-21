#ResistanceRecess: Who Is and Isn't H...

#ResistanceRecess: Who Is and Isn't Hosting a Congressional Town Hall This Week in Arizona

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Phoenix New Times

The 115th Congress has its first recess this week, which means our elected representatives and senators should theoretically be back in Arizona, meeting with us, their constituents. But most, it seems, are skipping out on holding any sort of town hall or meeting with the people who put them in office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fox and 20th Century Fox Mon Melo 1
Election Who are you voting for in the Arizona Governor ... (Nov '14) Feb 17 GuyFromTexas 9
News Willie Nelson wins his eighth Grammy, for Gersh... Feb 14 God Bless Willie ... 2
News Meet Ava, Arizona Snowbowl's new avalanche resc... Feb 12 Nice News 1
News Permit for mine that could threaten jaguar El J... Feb 12 Bios Incube Kicks... 1
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 12 okiady 2
News Defeated Arpaio has no regrets about immigratio... Feb 10 okiady 19
See all Arizona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,130 • Total comments across all topics: 279,045,608

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC