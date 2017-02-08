Republicans fast-track school-voucher bill in Arizona Legislature
In the state Senate, where Republicans hold a narrow manarrowly control the chamber, it's unclear if the expansion legislation will muster enough votes to advance. Republican Sen. Republicans fast-track school-voucher bill in Arizona Legislature In the state Senate, where Republicans hold a narrow manarrowly control the chamber, it's unclear if the expansion legislation will muster enough votes to advance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Arizonans Have Been Googling "How To Emigrate T...
|8 hr
|okiady
|2
|Phoenix to consider joining cities with sanctua...
|10 hr
|davy
|7
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|12 hr
|Everybody has a c...
|193,130
|Vote for it or money goes away: Arizona lawmake...
|Feb 4
|Predator Harm In ...
|1
|America Last
|Feb 3
|Muslim Brotherhood
|1
|the us constitution
|Feb 1
|okiady
|1
|ADOT: Reversible lanes could minimize congestio...
|Jan 28
|Taylorcrzy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC