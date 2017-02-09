Report cites widening income gap betw...

Report cites widening income gap between rich and middle class in Arizona

21 hrs ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

A 24/7 Wall St. report found the income gap between rich and middle-class Arizonans widened noticeably, making Arizona a state where middle-class households are being "left behind."

