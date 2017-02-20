Raising Arizona: James Maynard Keenan

Arizona is not the most typical, or viticulturally reliable, of regions to embark upon a career in winemaking, surrounded by desert with blistering hot summers, but then James Maynard Keenan, frontman of US rock band Tool, is not your typical winemaker. The descendant of northern Italian winemakers, Ohio-born Keenan made his name as a musician performing as the front man of US rock acts A Perfect Circle, Tool and Puscifer, before diversifying into the wine business.

