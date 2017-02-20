Raising Arizona: James Maynard Keenan
Arizona is not the most typical, or viticulturally reliable, of regions to embark upon a career in winemaking, surrounded by desert with blistering hot summers, but then James Maynard Keenan, frontman of US rock band Tool, is not your typical winemaker. The descendant of northern Italian winemakers, Ohio-born Keenan made his name as a musician performing as the front man of US rock acts A Perfect Circle, Tool and Puscifer, before diversifying into the wine business.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Drinks Business.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fox and 20th Century Fox
|5 hr
|Melo
|1
|Who are you voting for in the Arizona Governor ... (Nov '14)
|Fri
|GuyFromTexas
|9
|Willie Nelson wins his eighth Grammy, for Gersh...
|Feb 14
|God Bless Willie ...
|2
|Meet Ava, Arizona Snowbowl's new avalanche resc...
|Feb 12
|Nice News
|1
|Permit for mine that could threaten jaguar El J...
|Feb 12
|Bios Incube Kicks...
|1
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 12
|okiady
|2
|Defeated Arpaio has no regrets about immigratio...
|Feb 10
|okiady
|19
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC