Raising Arizona: James Maynard Keenan

Raising Arizona: James Maynard Keenan

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Drinks Business

Arizona is not the most typical, or viticulturally reliable, of regions to embark upon a career in winemaking, surrounded by desert with blistering hot summers, but then James Maynard Keenan, frontman of US rock band Tool, is not your typical winemaker. The descendant of northern Italian winemakers, Ohio-born Keenan made his name as a musician performing as the front man of US rock acts A Perfect Circle, Tool and Puscifer, before diversifying into the wine business.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Drinks Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fox and 20th Century Fox 5 hr Melo 1
Election Who are you voting for in the Arizona Governor ... (Nov '14) Fri GuyFromTexas 9
News Willie Nelson wins his eighth Grammy, for Gersh... Feb 14 God Bless Willie ... 2
News Meet Ava, Arizona Snowbowl's new avalanche resc... Feb 12 Nice News 1
News Permit for mine that could threaten jaguar El J... Feb 12 Bios Incube Kicks... 1
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 12 okiady 2
News Defeated Arpaio has no regrets about immigratio... Feb 10 okiady 19
See all Arizona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,318 • Total comments across all topics: 279,019,174

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC