Protesters vow to keep eyes on Arizona legislators
About 40 people gathered at the Arizona Capitol to protest the Arizona Legislature's agenda on voting issues, immigration and public education. Protesters vow to keep eyes on Arizona legislators About 40 people gathered at the Arizona Capitol to protest the Arizona Legislature's agenda on voting issues, immigration and public education.
|Fox and 20th Century Fox
|Mon
|Melo
|1
|Who are you voting for in the Arizona Governor ... (Nov '14)
|Feb 17
|GuyFromTexas
|9
|Willie Nelson wins his eighth Grammy, for Gersh...
|Feb 14
|God Bless Willie ...
|2
|Meet Ava, Arizona Snowbowl's new avalanche resc...
|Feb 12
|Nice News
|1
|Permit for mine that could threaten jaguar El J...
|Feb 12
|Bios Incube Kicks...
|1
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 12
|okiady
|2
|Defeated Arpaio has no regrets about immigratio...
|Feb 10
|okiady
|19
