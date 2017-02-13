Police back bill saying video evidence not always true
Police unions in Arizona want officers involved in violent confrontations that are captured on body camera to be read a notice explaining that such footage doesn't don't always mirror reality. The Arizona Capitol Times reports that a proposal before the Arizona Legislature challenges the notion that video evidence in police shootings and fights is foolproof.
