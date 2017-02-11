Planned Parenthood critics, backers p...

Planned Parenthood critics, backers plan weekend rallies in Arizona, U.S.

13 hrs ago

More than 200 rallies are planned across the U.S.; Tempe clinic expected to draw the most protesters in Arizona Planned Parenthood critics, backers plan weekend rallies in Arizona, U.S. More than 200 rallies are planned across the U.S.; Tempe clinic expected to draw the most protesters in Arizona Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2kZWCHQ Rallies against Planned Parenthood are scheduled across the country this weekend, including five in Arizona, some of which are expected to draw counterprotests in support of the health-care provider.

