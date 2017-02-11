Planned Parenthood critics, backers plan weekend rallies in Arizona, U.S.
More than 200 rallies are planned across the U.S.; Tempe clinic expected to draw the most protesters in Arizona Planned Parenthood critics, backers plan weekend rallies in Arizona, U.S. More than 200 rallies are planned across the U.S.; Tempe clinic expected to draw the most protesters in Arizona Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2kZWCHQ Rallies against Planned Parenthood are scheduled across the country this weekend, including five in Arizona, some of which are expected to draw counterprotests in support of the health-care provider.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Defeated Arpaio has no regrets about immigratio...
|21 hr
|okiady
|19
|Thank you Arizona
|Fri
|okiady
|1
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Fri
|Taylor
|1
|America Last
|Thu
|GMoney
|3
|Arizonans Have Been Googling "How To Emigrate T...
|Feb 9
|william
|3
|Phoenix to consider joining cities with sanctua...
|Feb 8
|davy
|7
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Feb 8
|Everybody has a c...
|193,130
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC