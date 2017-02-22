Photos: Last Slinger Standing - Arizona Cocktail Week 2017

Arizona Cocktail Week's Last Slinger Standing bartending competition once again took place at Culinary Dropout in Tempe on Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, packing the showroom with spectators ready to watch United States Bartenders Guild chapters go head to head. Chapters from Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Texas converged upon the showroom to do their best to make a cocktail that wins the votes of the judges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.