Looking north at Avenue 3E from its intersection with the Interstate 8 north frontage road, it is becoming clear how wide the roadway will be when work is completed. The Arizona Department of Transportation began the project in November 2016 to widen and improve the roadway from Interstate to U.S. 95. According to ADOT, the $3.2 million, nine-month project aims to reduce congestion and improve the surfaces of both Avenue 3E and U.S. 95, which are used heavily by commercial truckers.

