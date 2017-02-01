Making room
Looking north at Avenue 3E from its intersection with the Interstate 8 north frontage road, it is becoming clear how wide the roadway will be when work is completed. The Arizona Department of Transportation began the project in November 2016 to widen and improve the roadway from Interstate to U.S. 95. According to ADOT, the $3.2 million, nine-month project aims to reduce congestion and improve the surfaces of both Avenue 3E and U.S. 95, which are used heavily by commercial truckers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|5 hr
|sdofaz
|193,121
|the us constitution
|Wed
|okiady
|1
|ADOT: Reversible lanes could minimize congestio...
|Jan 28
|Taylorcrzy
|1
|School choice leaders, governor to gather at Ca...
|Jan 28
|Punk Horrid In Lo...
|1
|Arizonans organize, march in protest of Preside...
|Jan 27
|okiady
|4
|Trump to be beaten by a woman
|Jan 27
|okiady
|2
|Motorcycle helmet bill fails in Arizona House c...
|Jan 19
|American Citizen 1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC