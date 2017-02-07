The owners of the Navajo Generating Station coal-fired power plant near Page will vote Monday on whether to shut the plant down this year or try to keep it running at least through 2019. Owners to vote on fate of Navajo coal plant in northern Arizona The owners of the Navajo Generating Station coal-fired power plant near Page will vote Monday on whether to shut the plant down this year or try to keep it running at least through 2019.

