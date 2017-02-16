Officials: Arizona water users better...

Officials: Arizona water users better off without Navajo Generating Station coal plant

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Arizona Republic

Metro Phoenix won't dry up without the Navajo Generating Station coal plant, which powers the Central Arizona Project canal and is slated for closure. Officials: Arizona water users better off without Navajo Generating Station coal plant Metro Phoenix won't dry up without the Navajo Generating Station coal plant, which powers the Central Arizona Project canal and is slated for closure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who are you voting for in the Arizona Governor ... (Nov '14) 4 hr GuyFromTexas 9
News Willie Nelson wins his eighth Grammy, for Gersh... Feb 14 God Bless Willie ... 2
News Meet Ava, Arizona Snowbowl's new avalanche resc... Feb 12 Nice News 1
News Permit for mine that could threaten jaguar El J... Feb 12 Bios Incube Kicks... 1
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 12 okiady 2
News Defeated Arpaio has no regrets about immigratio... Feb 10 okiady 19
Thank you Arizona Feb 10 okiady 1
See all Arizona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,010 • Total comments across all topics: 278,955,818

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC