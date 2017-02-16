Officials: Arizona water users better off without Navajo Generating Station coal plant
Metro Phoenix won't dry up without the Navajo Generating Station coal plant, which powers the Central Arizona Project canal and is slated for closure. Officials: Arizona water users better off without Navajo Generating Station coal plant Metro Phoenix won't dry up without the Navajo Generating Station coal plant, which powers the Central Arizona Project canal and is slated for closure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who are you voting for in the Arizona Governor ... (Nov '14)
|4 hr
|GuyFromTexas
|9
|Willie Nelson wins his eighth Grammy, for Gersh...
|Feb 14
|God Bless Willie ...
|2
|Meet Ava, Arizona Snowbowl's new avalanche resc...
|Feb 12
|Nice News
|1
|Permit for mine that could threaten jaguar El J...
|Feb 12
|Bios Incube Kicks...
|1
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 12
|okiady
|2
|Defeated Arpaio has no regrets about immigratio...
|Feb 10
|okiady
|19
|Thank you Arizona
|Feb 10
|okiady
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC