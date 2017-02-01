No More Smiley Faces: Arizona DES to ...

No More Smiley Faces: Arizona DES to Cover Emblem on Shirts Ordered by Fired Director Tim Jeffries

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Phoenix New Times

Smiley faces stitched on the back of hundreds of Arizona Department of Economic Security uniforms will be covered with Arizona flags, the agency said on Thursday. Officials at the state Department of Economic Security have decided to banish the yellow smiley face that former DES director Tim Jeffries ordered stitched on the backs of 300 uniforms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) 22 hr sdofaz 193,121
the us constitution Wed okiady 1
News ADOT: Reversible lanes could minimize congestio... Jan 28 Taylorcrzy 1
News School choice leaders, governor to gather at Ca... Jan 28 Punk Horrid In Lo... 1
News Arizonans organize, march in protest of Preside... Jan 27 okiady 4
Trump to be beaten by a woman Jan 27 okiady 2
News Motorcycle helmet bill fails in Arizona House c... Jan 19 American Citizen 1 1
See all Arizona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. American Idol
  3. NASA
  4. Gunman
  5. Fort Hood
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,741 • Total comments across all topics: 278,515,248

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC