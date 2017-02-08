New gasoline tax in view for Arizona 2018 ballot
State lawmakers took the first steps Wednesday to asking voters to hike what they pay every time they fill up their cars and trucks. On a 7-1 margin, the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure approved a measure to place a dime-a-gallon hike in the state's gasoline tax on the 2018 ballot.
