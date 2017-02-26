Multiple crashes close I-10 in Arizona near New Mexico border Three crashes on Interstate 10 near the Arizona-New Mexico border closed the highway in both directions Sunday afternoon. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2lJMPW2 A multiple-vehicle crash in eastern Arizona closed Interstate 10 near the New Mexico border on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.