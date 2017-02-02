Moonlight Journey: Songs of Twilight, Dreams and Awakening
Join ProMusica Arizona Chorale and Orchestra for a magical trip through the goings on of a city after sundown! It begins with the setting of the sun, and highlights the grand celestial movements of the darkened sky until the daylight breaks the horizon again and our journey comes to an end.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoran News.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|11 hr
|sdofaz
|193,121
|the us constitution
|Wed
|okiady
|1
|ADOT: Reversible lanes could minimize congestio...
|Jan 28
|Taylorcrzy
|1
|School choice leaders, governor to gather at Ca...
|Jan 28
|Punk Horrid In Lo...
|1
|Arizonans organize, march in protest of Preside...
|Jan 27
|okiady
|4
|Trump to be beaten by a woman
|Jan 27
|okiady
|2
|Motorcycle helmet bill fails in Arizona House c...
|Jan 19
|American Citizen 1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC