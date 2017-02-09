Mexico, Arizona officials discuss cross-border trade in Tucson
TUCSON, AZ - The Economic Vitality Advisory Committee of the Pima Association of Governments hosted the Consul General of the Tucson Consulate of Mexico and Mexico adviser to Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Wednesday, Feb. 8 for an explanation of the relationship between the United States and Mexico. Following the rhetoric out of Washington about building a border wall and the possible imposition of a tariff on Mexican imports, there has been concern about how cross-border trade might be affected.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Arizonans Have Been Googling "How To Emigrate T...
|10 hr
|william
|3
|Phoenix to consider joining cities with sanctua...
|21 hr
|davy
|7
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Wed
|Everybody has a c...
|193,130
|Vote for it or money goes away: Arizona lawmake...
|Feb 4
|Predator Harm In ...
|1
|America Last
|Feb 3
|Muslim Brotherhood
|1
|the us constitution
|Feb 1
|okiady
|1
|ADOT: Reversible lanes could minimize congestio...
|Jan 28
|Taylorcrzy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC