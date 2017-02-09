Mexico, Arizona officials discuss cro...

Mexico, Arizona officials discuss cross-border trade in Tucson

13 hrs ago Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

TUCSON, AZ - The Economic Vitality Advisory Committee of the Pima Association of Governments hosted the Consul General of the Tucson Consulate of Mexico and Mexico adviser to Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Wednesday, Feb. 8 for an explanation of the relationship between the United States and Mexico. Following the rhetoric out of Washington about building a border wall and the possible imposition of a tariff on Mexican imports, there has been concern about how cross-border trade might be affected.

