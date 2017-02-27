Medical workers to Sen. McCain: Keep the ACA

About 150 people, many employed in the healthcare sector, gathered outside U.S. Senator John McCain's office to show their support for the Affordable Care Act and urge Arizona's senior congressman to resist attempts to dismantle the law signed by former President Barack Obama. "We feel the ACA is one of the most important pieces of healthcare legislation of all time," said Dr. Qunn Snyder, an emergency room physician."

