Medical workers to Sen. McCain: Keep ...

Medical workers to Sen. McCain: Keep the ACA

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: ABC15.com

About 150 people, many employed in the healthcare sector, gathered outside U.S. Senator John McCain's office to show their support for the Affordable Care Act and urge Arizona's senior congressman to resist attempts to dismantle the law signed by former President Barack Obama. "We feel the ACA is one of the most important pieces of healthcare legislation of all time," said Dr. Qunn Snyder, an emergency room physician."

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Arizonans Have Been Googling "How To Emigrate T... Sun oklady 4
News Permit for mine that could threaten jaguar El J... Feb 25 East520 2
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 24 Eduardo 3
Fox and 20th Century Fox Feb 20 Melo 1
Election Who are you voting for in the Arizona Governor ... (Nov '14) Feb 17 GuyFromTexas 9
News Willie Nelson wins his eighth Grammy, for Gersh... Feb 14 God Bless Willie ... 2
News Meet Ava, Arizona Snowbowl's new avalanche resc... Feb 12 Nice News 1
See all Arizona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,079 • Total comments across all topics: 279,192,132

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC