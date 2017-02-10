Man deported to Mexico after serving ...

Man deported to Mexico after serving Arizona sentence

Next Story Prev Story
30 min ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

A man wanted in connection with a kidnapping in Mexico has been deported after completing a 17-year sentence in Arizona, federal immigration officials said. Man deported to Mexico after serving Arizona sentence A man wanted in connection with a kidnapping in Mexico has been deported after completing a 17-year sentence in Arizona, federal immigration officials said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Defeated Arpaio has no regrets about immigratio... 15 min okiady 19
Thank you Arizona 4 hr okiady 1
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder 10 hr Taylor 1
America Last Thu GMoney 3
News Arizonans Have Been Googling "How To Emigrate T... Thu william 3
News Phoenix to consider joining cities with sanctua... Wed davy 7
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) Wed Everybody has a c... 193,130
See all Arizona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,668 • Total comments across all topics: 278,750,301

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC