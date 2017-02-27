Lemons: CNN's Anderson Cooper and Erin Burnett Heart Icky Ex-Arizona Sheriff Paul Babeu
The out-of-work Babeu is desperately campaigning for a position in the Trump administration, and his CNN appearances could help. Maybe the moderate-to-liberal "fake news" network has a thing for right-wing stud muffins, particularly those who hate Mexicans and who privately have condoned the abuse of minors.
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Arizonans Have Been Googling "How To Emigrate T...
|Sun
|oklady
|4
|Permit for mine that could threaten jaguar El J...
|Feb 25
|East520
|2
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 24
|Eduardo
|3
|Fox and 20th Century Fox
|Feb 20
|Melo
|1
|Who are you voting for in the Arizona Governor ... (Nov '14)
|Feb 17
|GuyFromTexas
|9
|Willie Nelson wins his eighth Grammy, for Gersh...
|Feb 14
|God Bless Willie ...
|2
|Meet Ava, Arizona Snowbowl's new avalanche resc...
|Feb 12
|Nice News
|1
