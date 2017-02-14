Lawmakers target attorneys who exploit Arizona's disability law
Advocates, however, say only one legislator's strategy is palatable to the disabled residents that law is designed to protect Lawmakers target attorneys who exploit Arizona's disability law Advocates, however, say only one legislator's strategy is palatable to the disabled residents that law is designed to protect Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2lNvF7W Advocates, however, say only one legislator's strategy is palatable to the disabled residents that law is designed to protect Arizona Center for Disability Law attorney Sarah Kader speaks at the microphone during a rally at the Arizona State Capitol in Phoenix on Feb. 8, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Willie Nelson wins his eighth Grammy, for Gersh...
|Feb 14
|God Bless Willie ...
|2
|Meet Ava, Arizona Snowbowl's new avalanche resc...
|Feb 12
|Nice News
|1
|Permit for mine that could threaten jaguar El J...
|Feb 12
|Bios Incube Kicks...
|1
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 12
|okiady
|2
|Defeated Arpaio has no regrets about immigratio...
|Feb 10
|okiady
|19
|Thank you Arizona
|Feb 10
|okiady
|1
|America Last
|Feb 9
|GMoney
|3
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC