Jose Ramirez to Arizona: Three-star linebacker signs with the Wildcats
The Arizona Wildcats received an early Christmas present when Auburndale Senior linebacker Jose Ramirez committed on Christmas Eve . The 6-foot-3, 195 pound backer flipped his commitment from South Alabama to the 'Cats after Arizona offered him earlier that week.
