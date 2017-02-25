It may be the desert, but you can still fish
It may be the desert, but you can still fish Families flocked to Kiwanis Park to participate in the annual 'Just for Kids' Fishing Festival. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2mq2cRH Tempe was among a number of locations statewide to participate in the 26th annual free "Just for Kids" Fishing Festival hosted by Anglers United Inc. and the Arizona Game and Fish Department.
