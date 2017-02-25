It may be the desert, but you can sti...

It may be the desert, but you can still fish

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Arizona Republic

It may be the desert, but you can still fish Families flocked to Kiwanis Park to participate in the annual 'Just for Kids' Fishing Festival. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2mq2cRH Tempe was among a number of locations statewide to participate in the 26th annual free "Just for Kids" Fishing Festival hosted by Anglers United Inc. and the Arizona Game and Fish Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Arizonans Have Been Googling "How To Emigrate T... Sun oklady 4
News Permit for mine that could threaten jaguar El J... Sat East520 2
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Fri Eduardo 3
Fox and 20th Century Fox Feb 20 Melo 1
Election Who are you voting for in the Arizona Governor ... (Nov '14) Feb 17 GuyFromTexas 9
News Willie Nelson wins his eighth Grammy, for Gersh... Feb 14 God Bless Willie ... 2
News Meet Ava, Arizona Snowbowl's new avalanche resc... Feb 12 Nice News 1
See all Arizona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,718 • Total comments across all topics: 279,188,216

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC