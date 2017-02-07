Iraqi refugee family coming to AZ amid debate
The same day a federal appeals panel will hear arguments for and against President Trump's executive order which would put a temporary ban on refugees from seven predominantly Muslim countries, a refugee family from Iraq will be arriving in Arizona. Iraq, along with Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen, are the countries where immigration and refugee settlement would be halted for at least three-month period.
