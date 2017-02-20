Immigrant Round-ups Stir Fears

President Donald Trump is keeping his promise to go after undocumented people in the United States, with recent reports of sweeps by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement sending waves of fear through the Latino and other immigrant communities in California, Texas and Arizona. Trump had justified the need for such round-ups as necessary to get rid of "bad hombres" but immigrant advocates say the raids are indiscriminate, rounding up as many undocumented people as possible.

