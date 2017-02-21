How a When We Risea tells stories from the gay-rights movement
WHEN WE RISE – “When We Rise” is written and created by Academy Award winning screenwriter Dustin Lance Black. This mini-series event chronicles the real-life personal and political struggles, set-backs and triumphs of a diverse family of LGBT men and women who helped pioneer one of the last legs of the U.S. Civil Rights movement from its turbulent infancy in the 20th century to the once unfathomable successes of today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|2 hr
|Eduardo
|3
|Fox and 20th Century Fox
|Feb 20
|Melo
|1
|Who are you voting for in the Arizona Governor ... (Nov '14)
|Feb 17
|GuyFromTexas
|9
|Willie Nelson wins his eighth Grammy, for Gersh...
|Feb 14
|God Bless Willie ...
|2
|Meet Ava, Arizona Snowbowl's new avalanche resc...
|Feb 12
|Nice News
|1
|Permit for mine that could threaten jaguar El J...
|Feb 12
|Bios Incube Kicks...
|1
|Defeated Arpaio has no regrets about immigratio...
|Feb 10
|okiady
|19
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC